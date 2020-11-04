Canvas of celebration

Although it originated in Britain of 1939, the slogan 'Keep calm and carry on' is as relevant in 2020. It's a year that feels like a never-ending maze but also one that has made us realise that we cannot take life for granted. That's the essence of Delhi Art Gallery's (DAG) exhibition-cum-sale titled The World Will Go On.

The show is divided into six sections: Epic Tales from the Ramayana, The Goddess Principle, The Art of Living, Romancing the Gods, A Celebration of Colour and Energy, and Sacred Iconography. It comprises 123 artworks that include prints, paintings and sculptures. While the physical exhibition is being held at The Claridges in New Delhi, there's also an online viewing room.



Still Life with Apples by Jehangir Sabavala

Kishore Singh, head of exhibitions at DAG, shares that the event has been in the works for three months. The gallery had observed an interest for thematic shows. "After eight months of lockdown, we realised that the year was coming to a close. Life had picked up pace and the business of living still needed to be done. Irrespective of everything, the sun rose and set, seasons changed and we experienced every emotion from loss to joy. The show celebrates life, nature and the world,"

he says.

Key components in the show include a celebration of cultural sacredness, which also works with the festive mood. There are two series on the Ramayana: a set of prints by Chittaprosad, and a set of watercolour paintings by Laxman Pai. But an interesting highlight, Singh adds, is how the show also explores the modernists' stance on mythology with works by MF Hussain and KK Hebbar. "Another set of art celebrates plenitude and people's affairs, like Krishen Khanna's Bandwalas. Then, we also have works by SH Raza and Jeram Patel, for instance, that celebrate colour as a form of energy and a higher level of consciousness," he informs.



Kishore Singh

Singh maintains that during this work-from-home phase, more people have begun to look at art; walking into galleries can be intimidating but online viewing rooms, like what this exhibition has, largely democratises the process. "It's accessible irrespective of your level of understanding art. You can also discover it at your own leisure."

Till November 12

Log on to dagworld.com

