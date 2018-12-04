Delhi band Peter Cat Recording talks about influences, self-made music

things-to-do

Ahead of their gig in the city, Delhi band Peter Cat Recording, talk about their experimental sound, self-made music and their wide range of influences

(From left) Karan, Suryakant, Kartik, and Dhruv Bhola

In the past, you've said that your music "doesn't really fit in" in the Capital's music circuit. What about Mumbai and when was the last time you played here?

There's no circuit to fit into really, and it's not our goal. I'd love to know what the Mumbai circuit is. The Indian music circuit is best described as isolated islands doing their own thing, some well, some terribly. I think the last time we played here was for a mall show at Lower Parel. Mumbai has a crowd that likes to think it's very special. We will be playing a few songs from our untitled upcoming album here.

You signed up with Parisian label Panache Records, who recorded Portrait of a Time that released this year. Tell us about it.

They reached out to us. We hadn't really worked with a label before and have generally self-published our music. Working with them has been an important step forward, allowing us to partake in a larger PR machine that they are able to offer. With our combined efforts, our audience has grown exponentially since the beginning of this year, around the world.

Suryakant [vocalist], you have influences ranging from Mohammad Rafi to Sam Cooke. How did that happen and how is it reflected in your music today?

All of this is a result of me having lived my life, getting introduced to singers or artistes by several people over time. Incidents, like the early death of my father or failed relationships play out in the music as well. It's a form of therapy for me, an exorcism of things I've kept inside. Our music is more informed by the experiences of being an individual on earth as opposed to larger cultural forces.

You've jammed with Pakistani drag performer Ali Saleem in 2016. How would you describe that experience?

Super fun. The conversations afterwards were even more fun I think. I felt a certain warmth towards him realising our sense of shared history.

