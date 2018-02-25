Delhi-based diamond exporter in loan soup

The CBI has booked Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd for the alleged fraud.The agency booked the company, and Sabhya Seth, Reeta Seth, Krishna Kumar Singh, Ravi Singh — all directors of the firm — and another company named Dwarka Das Seth SEZ Incorporation. The company has availed various credit facilities from OBC between 2007-12, which swelled to Rs 389 crore during the period.

The CBI has registered a case against a Delhi-based diamond jewellery exporter for an alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of R389.85 crore towards Oriental Bank of Commerce.

PM 'most expensive watchman in world'

Congress leader Kapil Sibal today slammed the PM's silence on major banking scams unearthed in the country and termed Narendra Modi the "most expensive chowkidar" in the world.

Rotomac owner, son in CBI custody

Rotomac Global director Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul have been sent to CBI remand for 11 days for further interrogation in connection with the alleged R3,695-crore wilful loan default case.

Rahul targets PM, again

Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at the PM, alleging that jeweller Dwarka Das Seth "disappeared" like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, while the government loo-ked the other way.

