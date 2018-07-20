Delhi-based singer accused of rape

The victim's family also mentioned that the singer has threatened to destroy the girl's career. After the case was registered, Amandeep Singh received interim protection in the Saket court

Representational Picture

A case has been registered against Delhi-based singer Amandeep Singh after a girl accused him of raping her on Thursday. The girl filed a complaint at the Mehrauli Police Station, stating that not only Singh offered her a role in his album, but also sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage.

"They met during an event at a five-star hotel." said the victim's mother, "After they talked for a few minutes, he offered her a role in his album and they exchanged numbers. After that, they met at regular intervals, where he physically assaulted her."

The victim's family also mentioned that the singer has threatened to destroy the girl's career. After the case was registered, Singh received interim protection in the Saket court. The hearing will commence at Saket court on Singh's anticipatory bail on Saturday.

