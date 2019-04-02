Delhi beautician reunites lost minors with family in Mumbai

national

Saba Khan was out with a relative in Malviya Nagar, when both of them were approached by two minors outside a temple

Saba Khan came all the way to Mumbai to drop the minors

A chance encounter outside a temple in New Delhi — and a Good Samaritan's efforts — helped reunite two lost children with their mother in Mumbai. On March 29, Delhi-based beautician Saba Khan was out with a relative in Malviya Nagar, when both of them were approached by two minors outside a temple.

"My relative asked them why they were begging and the girls said they live in Mumbai, and that they'd made their way to Delhi after being dropped off at Bandra station. It had been two days since they reached and the girls hadn't eaten any food. They started crying."

Dropping them home

Khan decided to bring them home, where they were bathed and given food. "Later, I decided to drop her to Mumbai. We first planned to hand her over to the police, but we were not sure if Delhi police would help them. My family was not ready to send me to Mumbai since I've never been here. But I insisted on going. I left my three-year-old daughter in my husband's care and left for Mumbai with the minors," she added.



The girls who went to Delhi after being told they would earn more begging there

Khan boarded the train to Mumbai. Since they didn't have prior reservation, she and the girls had to sit near the toilet. A seat cleared up at Mathura station, where Khan made the girls sit, while she continued to sit near the toilet for the rest of the journey. The girls had told Khan after watching a YouTube video that they lived on Reay Road, which is where she was going to drop them.

Cops look for minors

Back in Mumbai, cops were looking for the minors after their mother filed a case. Dr. Rashmi Karandikar, DCP, port zone, told mid-day, "On March 27, a case of kidnapping was registered at Sewri police station, after which four teams were formed to search for the minors. Since they used to beg, we looked at every dargah in the Mumbai and Kalyan but they were nowhere to be found. We scanned footage of over 60 CCTVs from across the city but couldn't spot them there either. But on Monday, Khan came with the children and reunited them with their parents." Turns out, the children went all the way to Delhi because they were told by someone that they would make more money begging there.

Following the reunion, Good Samaritan Khan was felicitated for the gesture. She was then going to make her way back to Delhi, this time on a train ticket reserved for her by the police. But before she left, she had one request - she wanted to go to the Haji Ali Dargah. Cops fulfilled her wish, and then dropped her to the railway station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates