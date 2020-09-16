Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta is the latest politician to have tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter to announce this.

Delhi BJP (@BJP4Delhi) Chief #AdeshGupta (@adeshguptabjp) is the latest politician to have tested positive for #coronavirus. He took to Twitter to announce this.#COVID19



Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/0eqpL2LJVe — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 16, 2020

"Last week I had a Covid test done after having a mild fever, the report of which was negative. Due to continuing to feel uncomfortable, I went for a corona test again which came out positive," tweeted Gupta. He added that he has been quarantined for the past one week. However, he has urged if someone has come in contact with him off late, they should get tested.

This is not the first Covid positive case being reported from Delhi BJP headquarter. Recently, after an employee was tested positive, a testing drive took place as a matter of precautions.

Those who were found to be in contact with any Covid patients are asked to be in isolation.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever