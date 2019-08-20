Delhi BJP leader files FIR against Anurag Kashyap for hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs

national

BJP leader Bagga has also accused Kashyap of attempting to "promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and between different religious groups

Anurag Kashyap Pic/ Instagram

On Tuesday, Delhi BJP unit spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga filed an FIR against Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Station House Officer (SHO) in Parliament Street, Bagga's lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava had demanded the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Anurag Kashyap.

The incident came to light after the Delhi BJP spokesperson Bagga claimed that Kashyap had purposely depicted a scene in the Netflix show, Sacred Games Part-2, where Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who plays a character belonging to the Sikh community, is seen throwing his 'Kada' in the sea.

Bagga claimed that the scene was in a "disrespectful and insulting manner" and has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. According to the letter written to the DCP, the Kada is considered as a revered and integral part of Sikh religion and is treated with utmost respect and faith. The letter further says that the Kada is part of five Kakaars, which is quintessential for Sikhs.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap trends on Twitter after filmmaker deletes account citing threat to family

In the letter, Bagga writes that the accused named above has deliberately and intentionally depicted the aforesaid scene in his abovementioned Web Series, Sacred Games with the sole intention of insulting and outraging religious feelings of the people belonging to the Sikh Community.

The BJP leader has also accused Kashyap of attempting to "promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and between different religious groups, in order to provoke breach of peace by giving provocation and to severally Insult the religious beliefs of Sikhs.

Besides BJP leader Bagga, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder S Sirsa has also come forward and expressed his discontent with the scene in the show directed by Kashyap. Sacred Games 2 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey besides Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: FIR registered in Anurag Kashyap's tweet plaint

The series is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, 'Sacred Games', which was premiered on Netflix on 15 August.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates