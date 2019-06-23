Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari receives death threat on SMS

national

According to the SMS, the person said he was sorry he had decided to eliminate Manoj Tiwari 'under extreme compulsion'

Manoj Tiwari. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said that he had received a death threat on SMS on his mobile phone with the sender saying he was under 'extreme compulsion' to eliminate him. The SMS was received on Sunday. Tiwari said, "I have got the death threat on my phone and I have informed the police about it."

According to the SMS, the person said he was sorry he had decided to eliminate Tiwari "under extreme compulsion". Delhi BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi said they will lodge a formal complaint with the police.

Tiwari is a BJP MP from Northeast Delhi. According to Bakshi, Tiwari got the message on Friday which he saw on Saturday evening and immediately informed the police.

Earlier in the day, Tiwari paid tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his Martyrdom Day. In 2019 General elections, Manoj Tiwari triumphed over former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (Congress) in North East Delhi by 366,102 votes.

State President Shri @ManojTiwariMP paid tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his Martyrdom Day . #ShyamaPrasadMukherjee pic.twitter.com/30OD38ozrJ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) June 23, 2019

Top News stories of the day

The viral fever that left 32-year-old Mumbai man in coma

In November, when 32-year-old banker Keegan Vaz developed a fever along with a cough and cold, he did, what any of us would do. He went to a local chemist, got some over-the-counter medicines and popped the pills, maintaining the week-long course. He even recovered. Until late November, when he started getting headaches. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Woman thrashes railway staffer for stealing her mobile phone

A video of a woman thrashing a railway staffer has gone viral. The concerned lady, Nandini Belekar, had gone to purchase a railway ticket and mistakenly left her cellphone at the ticket counter of Mumbai Central railway station. (Read full story)

After taking away their roof, Mumbai cops burn their belongings

We do not have any morsel of food left, nor my children have any spare clothes to wear. They (the police) came and burnt them all, saying we cannot stay here. My wife is six months pregnant and my two daughters are unwell. Where will we go?" asks Balu Machindra Chauhan, 30, a day after they were forcibly evicted from Amar Mahal junction, Chembur, by the police. While the state agencies are clear they won't allow encroachments, the incident has once again raised serious concerns about shelter homes for the homeless in the city. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Singer held for stealing car he took out for a test drive

The Charkop police has arrested a 31-year-old music director and singer, for allegedly fleeing with a brand new Volkswagen from a car showroom, on the pretext of taking it out for a test drive. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old arrested for flashing school girl in public toilet in Santacruz

A 23-year-old unemployed man was arrested by the airport police for flashing a minor girl in a public toilet in Santacruz East. The public toilet has a common passageway for men and women, the police stated. The man exposed himself to the 11-year-old schoolgirl when she was on her way to the washroom. (Read full story)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates