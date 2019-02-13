Delhi Blaze: Delhi hotel fire traps guests in sleep, kills 17

national

The blaze started on the first floor of the Arpit Palace Hotel around 3.30 am on Tuesday

The bodies of victims who died in an early morning hotel fire are brought to a mortuary at Lady Hardinge Hospital in New Delhi on February 12, 2019. - At least 17 people died when a fire ripped through a budget hotel in Delhi on February 12, with victims including a woman and a child who reportedly jumped from a window to escape the blaze. Pic/AFP

A massive fire swept through a four-floor hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least 17 guests, including two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves, officials said.

A child was among those killed in the blaze that started on the first floor of the Arpit Palace Hotel around 3.30 am, trapping many guests who were deep in sleep, a fire official said.

The child, as well as the two people who jumped, are yet to be identified. Preliminary investigation suggested a suspected short circuit could have sparked the fire, in which 35 people were injured, civic officials added.

Hotel's exit too narrow: Alphons

Union minister K J Alphons on Tuesday said the emergency exit of the Arpit Palace Hotel, where 17 people were killed in a fire that broke out early on Tuesday, was "too narrow" and also locked. The minister, who visited the site of the tragedy in central Delhi's Karol Bagh locality, said he was sure that there would be violation of norms.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever