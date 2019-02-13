Delhi Blaze: Hotel's general manager, another staff member arrested

crime

The hotel's general manager, Rajender, and manager, Vikas, have been arrested for culpable homicide, DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said

Relatives of an Indian hotel staff member who died in an early morning fire at the property look at his wrapped up body after it was handed over from a mortuary at Lady Hardinge Hospital in New Delhi on February 12, 2019. - At least 17 people died when a fire ripped through a budget hotel in Delhi on February 12, with victims including a woman and a child who reportedly jumped from a window to escape the blaze. Pic/AFP

The Delhi Police arrested the general manager and a manager of Hotel Arpit Palace, where a massive fire killed 17 people on Tuesday, an officer said. The hotel's general manager, Rajender, and manager, Vikas, have been arrested for culpable homicide, DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

The hotel owner, Shardendu Goel, is absconding after the incident, he said. Randhawa said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

