Delhi-bound Air India flight experiences turbulence, 3 injured

Apr 22, 2018, 17:33 IST | mid-day online desk

A window panel also fell off which caused panic among the passengers

Air IndiaRepresentational Picture

Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi experienced severe turbulence on Sunday. Three passengers sustained minor injuries due to the incident.

Due to the turbulence, a window panel also fell off which caused panic among the passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the matter.

