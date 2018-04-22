Delhi-bound Air India flight experiences turbulence, 3 injured

A window panel also fell off which caused panic among the passengers

Representational Picture

Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi experienced severe turbulence on Sunday. Three passengers sustained minor injuries due to the incident.

Due to the turbulence, a window panel also fell off which caused panic among the passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the matter.

