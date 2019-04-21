Delhi-bound Poorva Express train derails near Kanpur, 15 injured

national

Coaches of the train travelling from Prayagraj to Delhi derailed around 1 am near Rooma village, about 15 kilometres from Kanpur

An Accident Relief Train has been sent to the site. Pic/ANI

Fifteen people were injured after 12 coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur on Saturday. Coaches of the train travelling from Prayagraj to Delhi derailed around 1 am near Rooma village, about 15 kilometers from Kanpur. Visuals from the spot show the damaged coaches. About 15 ambulances were at the spot to take injured passengers to the hospital.

The coaches that derailed are: S8, S9, B1-B5, A1, A2, HA1, pantry car and a seating cum luggage rake, according to the railways officials. Indian Railways spokesperson Smita Vats Sharma told ANI that an "Accident Relief Train" and medical equipment have been sent to the accident site. The main route has been affected due to derailment.

All long-distance trains running towards Delhi from the east have been delayed. The police are supervising rescue operations. A 45-member team from the National Disaster Response Force is also at the spot.

"Rescue operation is underway. No casualties have been reported. Buses are being arranged to take passengers to Kanpur Central. Railway authorities have said that they are arranging a train from Kanpur to Delhi," Kanpur District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates