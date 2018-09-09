Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Badarpur reservoir

national

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated an underground reservoir and a booster pump in a south Delhi district to provide potable water to the area and reduce the need for water tankers.

The reservoir in Badarpur has a capacity to supply one lakh gallons of water, a Delhi government official said.

Kejriwal tweeted: "The Delhi government has laid pipelines, built underground reservoirs and provided water in more than 400 new colonies in last three years, more than what the Congress did in 15 years."

At the inauguration, Aam Aadmi Party's South Delhi Lok Sabha incharge Raghav Chadha and MLA Narayan Dutt were present.

During his visit, Kejriwal also ordered the Delhi Jal Board to clear a proposal to build sewers in the Badarpur area and said the "proposal will be approved in the next Board meeting."

