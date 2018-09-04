Search

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit South Korea

Sep 04, 2018, 18:23 IST | IANS

Last year, the Delhi government signed a twin-city agreement with the Seoul Metropolitan Government for strengthening cooperation in the fields of e-governance, transportation, climate change and smart city

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Seoul in South Korea for three days from September 12, during which various agreements will be signed, government sources said on Tuesday.

"Kejriwal will travel to Seoul, South Korea, for the twin-city agreement between Delhi and Seoul. The visit follows an invitation from the Seoul Mayor. Agreements on pollution control, drinking water, public transport, education and urban development will also be signed," the sources said.

