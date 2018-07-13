Delhi Chief Minister issues warning to school for confining students in basement; to order probe

He visited the school along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Imran Hussain and the MLA from Ballimaran constituency under which the school comes, on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia visit Rabia Girls' Public School, where students were allegedly confined in the basement over non- payment of fees, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued a stern warning to the authorities of a school, which allegedly confined 16 kindergarten children in the basement over non-payment of fee and said a probe would be ordered into the matter.

He visited the school along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Imran Hussain and the MLA from Ballimaran constituency under which the school comes, on Thursday.

Kejriwal said they interacted with the principal of Rabia Public School, Naheed Usmani, and warned her that this kind of treatment towards children would not be tolerated and the Delhi government and the police will take action. He said an inquiry would be ordered to look into the matter. Kejriwal and Sisodia also interacted with students and teachers there.

The chief minister sought a report from the education department about the alleged confinement of the students in the basement of the school for non-payment of fee.

