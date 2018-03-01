Delhi Chief Secretary assault: High Court to hear accused MLA's bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a bail plea of the MLA accused in the alleged assault of Delhi's Chief Secretary, Anshu Prakash



Representational Image

The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a bail plea of the MLA accused in the alleged assault of Delhi's Chief Secretary, Anshu Prakash. Earlier in February, the Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where he had been called for an emergency meeting.

Following this incident, Secretary of the Indian Civil and Administration services (IAS) Manisha Saxena conducted a meeting with the Minister of State Home Affairs Hans Raj Ahir and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. She had also demanded the Delhi government to provide security to the officers and guarantee them protection from any further instances of violence or misconduct.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the matter. The AAP MLAs were sent to 16-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever