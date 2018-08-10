Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accuses Centre increase of crimes against women

national

Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Baijal for rise in such crimes, he said it was a "serious issue"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today accused the Centre and Lt Governor Anil Baijal for not taking effective steps to curb crime against women. His remark comes in the wake of the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl at a NDMC-run school here.

Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Baijal for rise in such crimes, he said it was a "serious issue". "In the last few years, cases of crimes have been increased in Delhi. Also, cases of crimes against women have been increased, which is a serious issue," he said.

"Law and order comes under PM, Union Home Minister and LG in Delhi, but effective steps have not been taken," the Delhi chief minister said. He said in view of increase in crimes against women, the Delhi government has decided to install CCTV cameras across the city. This will ensure deterrence, Kejriwal said.

"I hope that within few months of completion of CCTV installation, cases of crimes will be decreased by 30 to 40 per cent in Delhi," he said.

