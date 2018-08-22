Delhi Commission for Women assisted in reuniting missing boy with family

national

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) assisted in reuniting a six-year-old boy with his family in Mandawali area here, nearly two weeks after he went missing. On August 9, Raju (name changed) reportedly reached his school a few minutes late, due to which he was denied permission to enter his class. At the end of the day, Raju's sister, who also studies in the same school, was unable to find him in the premises, after which she narrated the ordeal to her family. The family then tried to search for him in the surrounding areas but were unable to trace the minor.

Raju's parents then contacted the Mahila Panchayat center of the DCW, following which the commission's coordinator accompanied his parents to the police station and helped in lodging a complaint. Perturbed by the delay in tracing the boy, the Mahila Panchayat gathered some women from the surrounding areas and demonstrated before the police station. The child's picture was also sent to all nearby railway stations and other authorities.

On August 15, a call was received from Butterfly shelter home stating that Raju was living there. On reaching there, it was found that Raju had boarded a local train on August 9 and deboarded at Nizamuddin railway station. At the station, a local took Raju to Butterfly Home and subsequently informed his parents upon seeing his photo being circulated. The minor was then produced before the Child Welfare Committee, who sent him along with his parents.

In the wake of the incident, DCW chief Swati Maliwal suggested digitisation of shelter homes. Hundreds of Children are going missing every month. Many children are rescued and housed in shelter homes but due to ineffective coordination between various authorities, the children remain untraced in police records. There is an urgent need for complete digital linking. The Commission has recommended digitisation of shelter homes to the Government and is working on mission mode to get the same implemented. We shall be issuing a notice to school authorities for their careless behaviour," she said.

