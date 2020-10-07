Delhi Commission for Women rescues minor from being married off in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued a minor girl from southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar who was allegedly being married off.

A call was received on the commission's 181 helpline on an anonymous complaint that the family was planning to marry off the girl on October 10.

The matter was escalated to DCW chief Swati Maliwal who along with member Kiran Negi immediately constituted a team to take action in the matter.

The complainant informed that the girl's 'haldi' ceremony was scheduled for October 5 and it would be the best time to catch the family red-handed.

The team visited the given address along with Delhi Police and observed that the house was properly decorated and several marriage rituals were ongoing. When the team enquired about the girl, the family refused to share information.

They said that the girl was not a minor but they failed to produce any documents to prove it. Police team then searched the premises and found that the girl was kept locked up in a room.

The girl along with the family members were taken to Jamia Nagar police station. She was then taken to the hospital for medical examination and was then shifted to a shelter home after her statements were recorded.

Police has registered an FIR against the family members of the girl and some of them have also been arrested. The girl is being produced before the child welfare committee.

Maliwal while speaking on the incident said, "Even in cities like Delhi, girls are being deprived of their childhood. They are being forcefully married off at a young age. Our team showed great proactiveness in this matter and rescued the girl in time. We have got an FIR registered. I hope strong action is taken against people who get children married off."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever