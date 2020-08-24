Delhi cops recover explosives from ISIS operative's house

IED recovered from the arrested ISIS operative defused by security forces, at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The Delhi Police have recovered a large quantity of explosives and an ISIS flag from the house of Mohammad Mustakim Khan in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh two days after he was arrested in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

An alleged ISIS operative, Khan, armed with two pressure cooker IEDs, was arrested from central Delhi's Ridge Road area on Friday night following a brief exchange of fire. A Delhi Police Special Cell team took him to his Badhiyaa Bhaisaahi village in UP's Balrampur district. One brown jacket containing three explosive packets and another blue check jacket containing four explosive packets were recovered from his house, a police officer said.

"Each explosive packet, removed from jackets, was wrapped with transparent tape which contains explosive and cardboard sheet pasted with ball bearings and electric wires were coming outside from it," DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

