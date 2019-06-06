Delhi Court agrees to hear Vijender Gupta's defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal
Gupta's advocate told the court that the Chief Minister's allegation that his client was attempting to kill him was malicious, deliberate and defamatory
On June 6, 2019, a Delhi court agreed to hear a defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after the two leaders accused him of scripting the slapping of Kejriwal during a roadshow on May 4 amidst the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
A #Delhi court agreed to hear a #defamation case filed by #BJP leader #VijenderGupta against #Delhi Chief Minister #ArvindKejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister #ManishSisodia after the two leaders accused him of scripting the slapping of #Kejriwal during a roadshow on May 4. pic.twitter.com/9h27yeQCkQ— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 6, 2019
Calling the Chief Minister's allegations against him as "malicious, deliberate and defamatory", Gupta has sought Rs 1 crore and the cost of litigation in the case as damages. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal set June 24 to hear the case.
In his plea, Gupta said: "The accused 1 (Kejriwal) himself planned getting slapped during a road-show on May 4 and blamed the BJP for the incident in order to make political gains." "It was revealed that the accused no. 1 (Kejriwal) himself asked his liaison officer to remove the security personnel from his vehicle," his plea read.
Gupta has requested the court to take cognisance of the offence under Section 499/500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and prosecute and punish the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in accordance with the provisions of law. Gupta's advocate told the court that the Chief Minister's allegation that his client was attempting to kill him was "malicious, deliberate and defamatory".
"These allegations are not only awful and disquieting, but also distressing and defaming. The complainant can't even think of hurting someone knowingly and voluntarily much less planning to assassinate/kill/murder the accused no. 1 (Kejriwal)," the advocate said.
He claimed that the AAP leaders made the statements on the social media, where they both have millions of followers so that it reached people in and outside Delhi. "Being a sensational charge, it was picked up both by the print and electronic media and widely circulated by media houses, thereby gravely impairing my reputation for which accused no. 01 (Kejriwal) and 02 (Sisodia) are responsible," Gupta said in his petition.
He added that two leaders were also circulating the claim that the BJP was after Kejriwal's life. "There are newspapers articles in which accused no. 01 is claiming that he will be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was by his personal security officer," read the complaint.
Gupta said that the allegations were made with the "ulterior motive to degrade his reputation, to malign his image and gain cheap political mileage in the Lok Sabha elections."
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Air hostess raped by airline staffer in Andheri flat
- Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh
- Vasai man arrested for stalking woman online
- Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief
- Mumbai: Babu slammed for railway la la land picture
- Scare after 'gelatin sticks' tied in wire, handwritten note found on Shalimar Express
- Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station
- Mumbai: Banganga revamp has turned our area into a dump, say locals
- Dhule woman's death: Women and Child Welfare Dept seeks expert opinion
- MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers
- NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list
- Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'
- Government signs MoU for transfer of Aarey land to BMC for zoo
- 'Landlord, MHADA, IIT-B working to get Esplanade demolished'
- Teenaged Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji in Lonavala
- Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old
- 28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000
- Rajnath Singh shares snacks with Indian army jawans at Siachen
- The reason why your Bollywood celebrities look so amazingly good
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
- World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated
- World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy
- World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal... verve and vigour
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes down first target after Yuzvendra Chahal setup
- BCCI's ACU to probe Mumbai player's bookie claim: CoA
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Delhi HC seeks Kejriwal Government's reply on CBI probe of Imran Hussain bribery case