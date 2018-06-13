Delhi court denies bail to man accused of carrying cow meat

Special Judge Kamini Lau dismissed the bail application of Central Delhi resident Mohd Naushad after considering the "seriousness of the issue"

A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to a man found carrying slaughtered cow meat, saying the act has the "potential to disturb peace" and "communal harmony". Special Judge Kamini Lau dismissed the bail application of Central Delhi resident Mohd Naushad after considering the "seriousness of the issue".

The court also noted that the co-accused are still at large. "The allegations involved are with regard to recovery of slaughtered cow in a car which has the potential to disturb peace and adversely affecting communal harmony arousing religious sentiments in society," the court said.

"The co-accused are still at large. Keeping in view seriousness of the offence, no ground is made out. The bail application of the accused Mohd Naushad is hereby dismissed," the court added. According to the prosecution, Naushad was apprehended by the police on April 3 near Kishan Ganj railway station here while he along with two others was seen pushing a car towards Azad market in Central Delhi.

As the policemen approached them, they fled but the police managed to catch hold of Naushad. On further checking, the officials found slaughtered cow meat, including head and legs, inside the car, police said.

Naushad, in his bail application, had denied all allegations and said that he has nothing to do with the case and the recovery of the cow meat was planted by the police. He sought bail, saying the investigation in the case has been completed and the charge sheet has been already been filed. He said he has been under judicial custody since April 3.

