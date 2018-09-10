Delhi Court discharges Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case

national

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said the defamation complaint filed by a constable of Delhi Police, Ajay Kumar Taneja, was not maintainable

Arvind Kejriwal

In a major relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a court on Monday discharged him in a defamation case over his alleged 'thulla' remark against the police.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said the defamation complaint filed by a constable of Delhi Police, Ajay Kumar Taneja, was not maintainable.

"The complainant is not a person aggrieved in this case, the words prima facie are not defamatory of the complainant. Therefore, this complaint of defamation filed by him is not maintainable," the court said.

Taneja is working in Delhi Police as constable since 1986. On the date of the incident, he was posted at the Lajpat Nagar police station.

The complainant said Kejriwal used the word "thulla" to describe policemen in an interview to a news channel on July 7, 2015.

