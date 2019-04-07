Delhi court issues summons to Christian Michel's partner and firms in VVIP choppers case

national

British national Christian Michel

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons to a partner and two firms of British national Christian Michel, the middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

After taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet, Special Judge Arvind Kumar asked Michel's partner David Syms and authorised representative of his two firms Global Services FZE, UAE, and Global Trade and Commerce Ltd, to appear before it on May 9.

The court also listed Michel's plea seeking a "free and fair" trial as the fresh supplementary chargesheet filed in the case was accessed by some media outlets for further hearing on April 12.

The ED on Thursday filed the fresh supplementary chargesheet in the case. It said the bribe from AgustaWestland was routed through Global Services and Global Trading.

Michel had used the companies as a conduit for receiving money. He was extradited to India on December 4, 2018, from the United Arab Emirates.

