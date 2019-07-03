Search

Delhi court ordered to freeze bank account of Congress committee

Published: Jul 03, 2019, 20:18 IST | Midday Online correspondent

The court ordered the action after a businessman registered a complaint against the party

Representational Image

New Delhi: Based on a court's verdict, Union Bank of India located at Connaught Place in Delhi froze the bank account of the All India Congress Committee on Wednesday. The court ordered the action after a businessman registered a complaint against the party.

On Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that he is no longer the president of the Congress party, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. Gandhi took to social networking site Twitter to announce his official resignation.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

Gandhi, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad, Kerala, had become the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the Lok Sabha Elections which were held this year.

Rahul Twitter bio

A screengrab of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter bio

Rahul also removed the tag of party President from his Twitter bio hours after confirming his resignation from the top post. The Congress changed his bio from "President of Indian National Congress" to "Member of Indian National Congress."

Soon after Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation as Congress President, politicians took to social media to share their reactions. Gandhi's resignation drew instant reactions from various political leaders. While some lauded him for his courageous decision, others took a dig at him.

Here's how political leaders reacted to Rahul Gandhi's resignation:

Bhojpuri superstar and Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan also supported Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down.

