Delhi crime: 17-year-old held for mowing down 2 sisters

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Model Town, New Delhi, in which two minor sisters were killed and their 6-year-old brother and one other person injured, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accident took place on Monday night near Gurdwara Nanak Piao on GT Road.

Jaspal Singh along with his three children and a friend was returning home. After reaching the CNG pump in Model Town, the family got down for a refill. Jaspal's friend Milap Singh took the three children across the road to the gurdwara. As they were crossing the road, they were hit by the speeding car.

"A girl aged seven getting treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and her four year old sister undergoing treatment in the Safdarjung Hospital succumbed to their injuries. The two injured are still under treatment at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital," the officer added.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

From the clues found at the accident spot, Delhi Police started looking for the culprit and his vehicle. Since the vehicle ownership had changed hands three times, it took the police a while to locate the vehicle. The car was finally found at a mechanic's shop after the accused was apprehended.

