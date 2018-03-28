Delhi Crime: Man's body exumed over murder suspicion

After his father Mohammad Hanif lodged a police complaint that his son was not an addict, police registered a case and launched an investigation



The body of a Rohini resident has been exumed from a graveyard in west Delhi after his father raised suspicion over the death, police said on Tuesday. Vakil of Begampur was admitted to a hospital in January but died on March 9 due to alleged drug addiction.

After his father Mohammad Hanif lodged a police complaint that his son was not an addict, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Hanif said he suspected his son's wife Najma, whom he married in 2007, was involved in Vakil's murder due to her illicit relationship with his nephew Salman, a senior police officer said.

The complainant alleged that she and Salman hatched a plan to kill Vakil and regularly served him food laced with drugs, following which Vakil's health deteriorated. During investigation, police found that Najma went to stay at her parents' house in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh after her husband's death and did not visit her two minor daughters.

"We seized Vakil's mobile phone whose call details record revealed conversations between Najma and Salman regarding the planned crime. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to know the drug misused to poison Vakil slowly. Police is trying to arrest Salman and Najma, who are at large," he added.

