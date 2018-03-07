Delhi diagnostic lab promises kidney test at Rs 8 on Women's Day

This year International Women's Day is coinciding with World Kidney Day

New Delhi: To mark Women's Day and World Kidney Day on Thursday, a diagnostic centre here has promised a kidney screening test for women at Rs 8. This year International Women's Day is coinciding with World Kidney Day.

To avail the facility, women can walk into the Lifeline Laboratory located at Green Park Extension here anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, the diagnostic centre said in a statement on Wednesday.

"March 8 marks International Women's Day, a day when we celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievement of women. However, health remains a matter of concern for women as they tend to overlook their health," said Asha Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, Lifeline Laboratory.

"Through this initiative, we want to contribute to the betterment of the health of women. It is our constant endeavour to work towards developing a healthy society. We hope as many women to take the benefit of the offer," Bhatnagar said.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects an estimated 195 million women worldwide and is currently the eighth leading cause of death, with close to 600,000 female deaths each year.

Women with chronic kidney disease face a range of healthcare challenges associated with menstruation, sexual function, bone disease, depression, and pregnancy complications.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever