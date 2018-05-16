Delhi doctors perform laparoscopic surgery on Iraqi woman

The "laparoscopic left lateral hepatectomy" procedure was employed to conduct a liver transplant on the woman's two-and-a-half-years-old son Ali Baha Hussain



Doctors here have successfully conducted a laparoscopic surgery on a 23-year-old Iraqi woman who donated a part of her liver to her ailing son.

The "laparoscopic left lateral hepatectomy" procedure was employed to conduct a liver transplant on the woman's two-and-a-half-years-old son Ali Baha Hussain, suffering from a condition known as "glycogen storage disease", a precursor to advanced liver disease and liver cirrhosis.

The child was weak and his growth was severely stunted. He had not grown in tandem with his age. "The technological transition from the traditional liver transplantation to totally laparoscopy donor hepatectomy has multi-fold benefits. Liver donors will benefit most from minimally invasive surgery as laparoscopic organ procurement ensures an excellent cosmetic and psycho-social outcome," Vivek Vij, Director - Liver Transplant at Fortis Healthcare said in a statement on Tuesday.

After a through medical examination a graft was retrieved from the left lateral segment of the donor mother. The entire procedure took 10 hours. The procedure helped the patient with lesser pain, invisible scars which lead to psychological and social acceptance and much lesser wound related complications. The recovery was smooth and uneventful with minimum hospital stay for the donor, the doctors said.

According to the World Health Organisation, liver diseases are the 10th most common cause of death in India. Since the liver is a multi-functionary organ, it is susceptible to viruses, toxic substances and contaminants present in food and water.

People with liver problems often experience few or no symptoms. While there have been major advances in treating liver diseases, there is no complete cure. The only way to manage a failed liver is to get a liver transplant.

