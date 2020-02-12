Delhi election results: Have you seen these photos of 'Chhota Kejriwal'?

As Arvind Kejriwal won Delhi elections, a little 'mufflerman' won social media with his iconic look.

Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle shared an image of a boy who was dressed up as Arvind Kejriwal. He wore a cap bearing the party symbol, a V-neck maroon sweater and a muffler wrapped around his head. He also donned spectacles and also sported a fake moustache.

The image won the hearts of users and went viral within a span of minutes, with a flurry of positive tweets in the replies section.

Resident of Mayur Vihar dressed up his year old son as chota kejriwal at AAP headquarters. In 2015, his daughter had dressed up as the Delhi CM. pic.twitter.com/MRjfC4SAG9 — AAP In News (@AAPInNews) February 11, 2020

"He will be the CM one day (with a heart eyes emoji)," wrote a user. "Adorable" and "so cute," gushed others.

Mophlar Men pic.twitter.com/oFrpjKgQY4 — Pramod Gupta (@PramodG96346806) February 11, 2020

The cutest dude I have ever seen.. — Intellectual Piddu (@IntellectualPi4) February 11, 2020

The boy is a resident of Mayur Vihar. In 2015, his sister had dressed up as the Delhi CM.

Pic/Pallav Paliwal

AAP has retained power in the national capital with a comfortable lead on 62 seats out of the total 70, at 3:24 pm, as per the Election Commission website. Its main contender BJP was far behind at 8 while the Congress is looking to draw a blank, repeating its 2015 debacle.

