Delhi election results: Have you seen these photos of 'Chhota Kejriwal'?

Updated: Feb 12, 2020, 11:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle shared an image of a boy who was dressed up as Arvind Kejriwal.

Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Pic/Pallav Paliwal

As Arvind Kejriwal won Delhi elections, a little 'mufflerman' won social media with his iconic look.

Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle shared an image of a boy who was dressed up as Arvind Kejriwal. He wore a cap bearing the party symbol, a V-neck maroon sweater and a muffler wrapped around his head. He also donned spectacles and also sported a fake moustache.

The image won the hearts of users and went viral within a span of minutes, with a flurry of positive tweets in the replies section.

"He will be the CM one day (with a heart eyes emoji)," wrote a user. "Adorable" and "so cute," gushed others.

The boy is a resident of Mayur Vihar. In 2015, his sister had dressed up as the Delhi CM.

Arvind Kejriwal babyPic/Pallav Paliwal

AAP has retained power in the national capital with a comfortable lead on 62 seats out of the total 70, at 3:24 pm, as per the Election Commission website. Its main contender BJP was far behind at 8 while the Congress is looking to draw a blank, repeating its 2015 debacle.

