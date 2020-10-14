Delhi: 'Even if PWD, MCD are causing pollution work should be stopped'

The Delhi government on Wednesday warned of action against government agencies like the PWD and MCDs as well as private entities in case they caused pollution in the national capital.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement during a surprise inspection of the ongoing construction work in Chandni Chowk area here as part of the Delhi government's anti-dust pollution campaign.

"If anyone is causing pollution anywhere, whether it is the PWD, MCDs, or private entities, the work should be stopped. All agencies need to work together to prevent pollution. So it does not matter which agency it is," Rai said.

On the tree-transplantation policy, the minister said it has a provision that the agency carrying out the transplantation should maintain the trees.

"If the agencies cannot maintain at least 80% of the trees, then its payments will be stopped," he said.

The minister visited the site following complaints regarding violation of anti-dust pollution guidelines of the Delhi government and said that "no violation was found when I visited the spot".

Rai said that four water tankers were found deployed on the spot to prevent dust pollution and all Delhi government guidelines were followed at the construction site.

Thereafter, Rai directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to clear the area of debris in cooperation with Municipal Corporation of Delhi. When inquired, officials claimed that people living in the vicinity dump debris on the road at night.

