Delhi: FIR registered against unknown people in AIIMS fire incident

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered an FIR against unknown people on Sunday for negligency in the fire incident at AIIMS in New Delhi. According to the news agency, ANI, unknown persons have been booked under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (endangering life). The fire broke out in the hospital on Saturday and caused extensive damages to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block.

"As per Delhi Fire Services and AIIMS Fire Division, the fire at Teaching Block of AIIMS, New Delhi has been put off completely. There has been no loss or damage to life," read a statement from the hospital, stated ANI. Further investigation in the case is underway.

With inputs from ANI

