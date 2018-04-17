Delhi: Fire breaks out at crockery factory, two workers dead

A call was received at 10 pm on Monday about the blaze and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said

A fire broke out in a crockery manufacturing unit in southwest Delhi's Nawada that killed two factory workers, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call was received at 10 pm on Monday about the blaze and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said. The fire was doused by 12 am, he said. Three men were rescued and taken to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Satender and Arvind, both aged 35 years. They belonged to Bihar, the police said. The injured man was identified as Chandan and his condition is stable, they said. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit, said a senior police officer, adding that they are awaiting the forensic report to confirm it. Police have registered a case in the matter and are questioning the factory owner.

Amit Kumar, who works in a razor manufacturing unit adjacent to the crockery factory, informed the police. He said he heard a cracker-like noise and then saw the front portion of the factory catching fire.

"There was a power cut in the area and when the electricity came, there was sparking. There were cartons kept outside the unit that caught fire and in a few seconds, the front portion of the factory was in flames," Kumar said.

