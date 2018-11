Delhi Fire Service cancels leaves of all its personnel for Diwali

national

The leaves of all department personnel have been cancelled on November 6 and 7 and the officers have been asked to ensure vehicles are fully repaired and equipped to handle emergencies

Representational picture

Anticipating a busy Diwali, the Delhi Fire Service has cancelled leave applications of all its personnel, even as the Supreme Court has put some restrictions on bursting of crackers this year, officials said Monday. Last year, as many as 190 fire-related incidents were reported in the national capital on Diwali and this year the DFS expects a similar number of calls.

"Even last year, there was a ban on sale of firecrackers but we got close to 200 calls. This year, there are time restrictions on bursting of firecrackers and only green firecrackers can be sold in the market, but people find ways to flout norms," he added.

Besides the 59 permanent fire stations in the national capital, the department has set up temporary stations at different locations across the city. On November 6, water tenders will be stationed from 5 pm to midnight at 12 prominent marketplace locations --Tilak Nagar, Azad Market Chowk, Rani Bagh Market, Central Market in Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Market, Ghitorni Metro Station, Sangam Vihar, Mundka Metro Station and Chhatarpur near Tivoli Garden, he said. On November 7, water tenders will be stationed at the places mentioned above and some other busy locations.

Nine motorycles with fire fighting equipment would be stationed at nine places including Ambdekar Nagar Police Station, Kapashera, Shadipur Depot, Chandni Chowk, among other place to douse fires on the streets and narrow lanes. Eleven multi-purpose vehicles (Innova/Xylo) will be deployed in areas like Hari Nagar, Geeta Colony, etc., to handle fire mishaps in narrow lanes and streets. The leaves of all department personnel have been cancelled on November 6 and 7 and the officers have been asked to ensure vehicles are fully repaired and equipped to handle emergencies.

