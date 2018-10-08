Delhi fuel price: Vijay Goel rides bullock cart to protest against AAP

national

Vijay Goel

Demanding a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by at least Rs 8 in Delhi, Union Minister Vijay Goel on Sunday protested against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government in a unique way by riding a bullock cart in the national capital.

Stating that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government is 'insensitive', Goel said: 'The Narendra Modi government has decreased the petrol and diesel prices even when the crude oil price is so high in international market and value of Indian rupee against US dollar has decreased. But, the Arvind Kejriwal government is insensitive. They are only talking. This government is running at the speed of a bullock cart,' he added.

On September 4, the Centre slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by 2.50 per litre each and directed the state governments to implement the same. Soon after this, many states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Maharashtra announced an additional concession of fuel prices.

