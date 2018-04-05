'Delhi got no toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission'

Not a single toilet was constructed in the national capital since the inception of the Swachh Bharat Mission two-and-half years ago, with funds to the tune of Rs 40.31 crore for this purpose lying 'idle', the CAG said on Wednesday



Representational Image

According to a report by the CAG tabled in the Delhi Assembly, the AAP-led city government did not allocate the Mission funds to implementing agencies. It said the implementing agencies, including all three municipal corporations of Delhi and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board received a total of Rs 40.31 crore under the Mission, including `10.08 crore as state share, but the entire fund remained unutilised as of March 2017.

"NDMC, SDMC and DCB did not assess the requirement of household toilets, but the Mission funds totaling Rs 16.92 crore was released to them for construction of household toilets," the CAG report said.

