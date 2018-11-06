Delhi government appeals for crackers-free Diwali

Nov 06, 2018, 19:17 IST | IANS

He greeted the residents on Diwali and asked them to contribute to reducing he air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday requested the people to celebrate a green, clean and crackers-free Diwali, as the city is witnessing a "very poor" air quality.

In a statement, he greeted the residents on Diwali and asked them to contribute to reducing the air pollution.

"The year 2018 has seen more days of better air quality due to combined efforts of residents of Delhi and government agencies. However, we collectively need to keep up our efforts, particularly on Diwali and after.

"I appeal to everybody concerned to help in reducing the local sources, which contribute to air pollution. Celebration of cracker-free Diwali is one such step, and I hope the residents of Delhi will continue their positive contribution," he said.

