Delhi Government cancels licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh

The Delhi government yesterday cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect, for alleged medical negligence including the twins case in which one of the babies was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors

The Delhi government yesterday cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect, for alleged medical negligence including the twins case in which one of the babies was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors. The move came after a three-member inquiry panel of the government submitted its final report to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who described the incident as "not acceptable".



Security outside the Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Pic/PTI

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Delhi government's heath department, the licence has been cancelled till further order. "Whereas we don't wish to interfere in day to day functioning of pvt hospitals, however, open loot or criminal negligence by any hospital won't be tolerated. We won't hesitate to take strongest action in such cases (sic)," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

'Cancellation move harsh'

The decision to cancel the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh was "harsh" and "unfair" and it will severely limit patients from accessing treatment, the hospital group yesterday said. The IMA also termed "too harsh a step" the cancellation of the licence, saying action should be initiated against "those who are at fault" after inquiry.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go