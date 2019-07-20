Delhi government declares two-day state mourning over Sheila Dikshit's demise

national

Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences on Twitter

Sheila Dikshit. Pic/ANI

The government of Delhi declared a two-day state mourning in order to respect former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who died on Saturday after a cardiac arrest.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed about the decision and said, "Delhi government has decided to declare two-day state mourning over the demise of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit."

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) media secretary Naresh Kumar stated, "We regret to inform you about the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister and president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Sheila Dikshit."

"Her cremation will be held at Nigambodh Ghat on July 21. Her mortal remains will be kept for the people to pay their homage at her residence in New Delhi from 6 pm today (Saturday), July 20 to 11.30 am tomorrow, July 21," said Kumar.

(with inputs from ANI)

