Delhi government directs regularisation of sanitation workers of MCDs

The development came a day after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution asking the North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporation or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC to make the sanitation workers permanent



Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain today directed the department's principal secretary and the director of local bodies to issue instruction to the three municipal commissioners to regularise the services of contractual sanitation workers of the BJP-ruled civic bodies. The development came a day after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution asking the North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporation or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC to make the sanitation workers permanent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed Jain to issue necessary directions in this regard. "It is hereby instructed the immediate directions be issued to the Commissioners of all the three municipal corporations...that action be initiated for regularisation of services of all sanitation workers engaged by them," Jain said in his written instruction to UD principal secretary and director of local bodies. Barring, the SDMC, both NDMC and EDMC have been cash-strapped.

The three were formed after the division of the then unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2012. Jayender Dabas, Leader of the House in the BJP-led NDMC, said, "We are ready to implement the regularisation of the contractual sanitation employees, but we do not have funds. If the Delhi government is willing to provide funds, we are ready." According to a senior civic official, there are about a total of 25,000 sanitation employees each in NDMC and the SDMC.

"In NDMC, about 20,000-22000 of them are regular," he said. In EDMC, there are 15,000 sanitation workers, out of which 12,000 are regular and rest contractual, he said.

