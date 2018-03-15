Delhi government floats tenders to procure 1,000 buses

The buses being bought by the DTC are expected to be rolled out from November, an official said

The Delhi government on Thursday floated tenders to procure 1,000 buses here, a move that will strengthen the public transport in the national capital. The buses being bought by the DTC are expected to be rolled out from November, an official said. "Tenders for 1,000 DTC buses floated today. Another firm step of Delhi Govt towards increasing buses and strengthening Public Transport," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

The step is going to boost public transport here which at present is ailing with lowest and over-aged fleet. According to a court order, there should be a fleet of 11,000 buses in Delhi, but the city has only 5,500 of them.

