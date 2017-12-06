Delhi government offers funds to civic bodies to fight pollution

The Delhi government on Tuesday offered funds to the three city municipal corporations and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), among others, if they approach the government with viable plans to control air pollution

The Delhi government on Tuesday offered funds to the three city municipal corporations and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), among others, if they approach the government with viable plans to control air pollution. Environment Minister Imran Hussain made the offer during a review meeting of air quality held here. The meeting was attended by officers from the city municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Cantonment Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Traffic Police and the departments concerned of the Delhi government.



The minister urged the agencies to implement ban on open burning of garbage and prevention of dust at construction sites, an official statement said. Hussain also directed the municipal corporations to prevent stocking of building materials along roads and open areas, as such materials were one of the major sources of air pollution. The corporations were directed to submit a report within seven days that no building material was lying along roads or in the open.

Hussain also directed the corporations to issue a public notice through media channels, asking RWAs, various institutions and large building owners to provide electric heaters to security staff so that they did not burn wood, dry leaves or waste materials to keep themselves warm at night. He also instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to remove extra soil deposited in the open, after carrying out plantation drives.

