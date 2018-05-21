Delhi government plans free dialysis in private hospitals

The hospitals or dialysis centres should have more than 10 dialysis machines and should be Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) empanelled





The Delhi government is planning to provide free dialysis in private hospitals for patients whose annual income is below Rs 3 lakh and have been residing in the capital for the past three years, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said here on Monday.

Addressing media here, he said that the government was looking for hospitals who would provide dialysis to eligible patients at Rs 1,274, which would be reimbursed by the government.

The hospitals or dialysis centres should have more than 10 dialysis machines and should be Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) empanelled.

This scheme would be implemented under the 'Delhi Arogya Kosh'.

