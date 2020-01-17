Delhi government sympathises with the Nirbhaya convicts, says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP and the AAP on Thursday engaged in a war of words over the "delay" in hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts, with the saffron party blaming it on the Delhi government's "complicity" and "sympathies" for them, while the AAP accused its rival of "misleading" the people, saying law and order is the Centre's domain.

BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said all the four convicts would have been hanged by now, had the AAP government acted quickly and served notices to them immediately after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal against death sentence in 2017.

"If they have not been hanged yet, it is due to the AAP government's negligence... This delay of over two and a half years is due to the complicity of Delhi's AAP government. It has sympathies with these convicts, and this (delay) is a result of that," he told a press conference. Hitting back, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP leader has spoken a "lie" and made "insensitive" comments.

"Whatever delay is taking place, the BJP is responsible, and that is why instead of misleading people, the Union minister should apologise for ignoring such a sensitive matter," he told the adding, adding that law and order in the national capital falls under the Centre's domain.

Court seeks report on scheduled execution

A Delhi court directed Tihar jail authorities to file a proper report by Friday about the status of scheduled execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora passed the directions after jail authorities informed that they have written to the Delhi government on the issue.

