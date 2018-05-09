Delhi government to add 1,716 beds in hospitals

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday





The Delhi government has decided to add a total of 1,716 beds in four city hospitals at a cost of Rs 657.51 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The government would add 419 beds in Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura, 463 beds in Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, 472 beds in Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Rajouri Garden and 362 beds in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri.

Once completed, the bed capacity of these four hospitals together would go up to 2,941 from the current 1,225.

