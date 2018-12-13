Delhi government to introduce cleanliness curriculum in schools

national

For the cleanliness curriculum, suggestions have been asked by teachers and principals of government as well as private schools in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said during an award function for clean schools.

Manish Sisodia

Months after introducing the Happiness Curriculum in schools, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced it will develop an activity-based curriculum to inculcate habits of cleanliness and hygiene among the students.

For the cleanliness curriculum, suggestions have been asked by teachers and principals of government as well as private schools in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said during an award function for clean schools.

The government is not planning for textbooks or a separate period for the curriculum.

"The student of a school are contributors of garbage, while they have no role in cleaning it or maintaining the cleanliness. We want that students should develop these habits and take responsibility of cleanliness in schools," Sisodia said.

Calling textbooks based teachings "not enough" for cleanliness habits, he also said in other countries, students are responsible for mopping their classes, dusting the desks and watering plants.

"Students should have a sense of belongingness for their classrooms and school," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates