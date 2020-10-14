Delhi govt asks Centre to shut all 11 thermal power plants in NCR to curb pollution

The Delhi government on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Centre, urging it to shut down all 11 thermal power plants in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the backdrop of increasing pollution levels.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain wrote the letter to Union Power Minister RK Singh on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Jain asserted that these plants were the biggest contributors to the city’s pollution levels.

He also said that the Kejriwal government was the only one in the states which had shut down all its three thermal power plants.

Jain also noted in his letter that the Delhi government had shown the path by shutting down its own power plants.

Citing the Supreme Court's 2015 order, the minister accused the central government of intending to allow two more years to the power stations in 2019 despite the apex court's order.

He said that shutting down the 11 power plants will definitely make a difference in the pollution situation in Delhi.

"In a bid to bring down the NCR pollution, the Delhi government shut down the Indraprastha power plant in 2009, Rajghat plant in 2015, and Badarpur plant in 2018 due to increased environmental concerns," the Minister said.

"Delhi is the only state where no thermal power station is running."

Responding to a question, Jain said that the Dadri power station, which causes immense pollution in the city despite crossing its threshold of completing 25 years, will allegedly be renewed by the central government.

"Stubble-burning and power plants are the biggest contributors to the harmful air in Delhi. On air quality, every step counts," Jain said.

"Delhi has alternative sources to generate power and there is no lack of it even during the peak hours. So, these thermal plants can be closed as it will not lead to reduction in power supply."

On the issue of non-payment of salaries to the staff at the North MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital, he reiterated that the civic body should hand over the hospitals to Delhi government.

Jain said that MCD had earlier tried to transfer the hospitals to the Centre but they did not accept.

"We give funds to the MCD, but we are unaware of the expenditure since they do not get audits done. A formal written proposal has been sent to the Centre to transfer these hospitals to the Delhi government," the delhi minister said.

