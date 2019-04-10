Delhi HC asks RBI: How is Google's GPay operating without authorisation

Updated: Apr 10, 2019, 14:18 IST | PTI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) how Google's mobile payment app, GPay, was facilitating financial transactions without the requisite authorisation from it

Delhi HC asks RBI: How is Google's GPay operating without authorisation
Representational Picture

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) how Google's mobile payment app, GPay, was facilitating financial transactions without the requisite authorisation from it.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani posed the query to RBI while hearing a PIL which claimed that GPay was acting as a payments system provider in violation of the Payments and Settlements Act as it has no valid authorisation from the central bank of the country to carry out such functions.

The court issued notice to RBI and Google India seeking their stand on the issue raised in the plea by Abhijit Mishra, who has contended that GPay does not figure in RBI's list of authorised 'payment systems operators' released by the central bank on March 20, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

googlenew delhinational news

Mumbai woman's solution to plastic bags will stun you!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards

Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards