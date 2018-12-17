Delhi HC convicts Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case

national

The court asked Sajjan Kumar to surrender by December 31

Representational Image

The Delhi High Court on Monday held Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and others guilty in a 1984 anti-Sikh riot case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court asked Sajjan Kumar to surrender by December 31.

A bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel overturned a trial court judgement that had acquitted the Congress leader. Sajjan Kumar and five others were facing trial in the case related to the killing of five people in Delhi Cantonment area following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

