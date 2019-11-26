Delhi HC: Decide on Manu Sharma's parole in a week

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court directed the jail authorities on Monday to decide within a week the plea of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma, who has spent about 17 years in jail.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar was informed by the counsel for Sharma that his plea is pending with the authorities for nearly nine months whereas they are required to decide it within four weeks. "The jail authorities are directed to dispose of the parole plea of the petitioner (Sharma) within a week," the court said.

Senior advocate Pradeep Nandrajog and lawyer Amit Sahni, appearing for Sharma, submitted that he be released on parole for eight weeks for social ties and to look after family ties. Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra said Sharma should first wait for the decision of jail authorities on his plea and thereafter, approach HC, if required.

17

No. of approximate years Manu Sharma is in jail

